Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know

Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed at $182.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had gained 7.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axon Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 8.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $304.76 million, up 40.07% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Axon Enterprise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Axon Enterprise currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 72.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.99.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

