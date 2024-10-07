Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Axon Enterprise (AXON) standing at $420.83, reflecting a -0.23% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.96% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.18%.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras's shares have seen an increase of 18.94% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.21, showcasing a 18.63% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $526.43 million, up 27.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion, which would represent changes of +18.6% and +30.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Axon Enterprise is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Axon Enterprise is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 85.96. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.19 for its industry.

Investors should also note that AXON has a PEG ratio of 4.13 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security and Safety Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 145, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

