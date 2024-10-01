Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Axon Enterprise (AXON) ended the recent trading session at $399.22, demonstrating a -0.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.53%.

The the stock of maker of stun guns and body cameras has risen by 9.49% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.21, marking a 18.63% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $526.43 million, up 27.28% from the prior-year quarter.

AXON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.6% and +30.55%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Axon Enterprise is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Axon Enterprise currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 81.43. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.88 of its industry.

Meanwhile, AXON's PEG ratio is currently 3.91. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Security and Safety Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, positioning it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.