Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Axon Enterprise (AXON) standing at $210.86, reflecting a -0.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.54%.

Shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras witnessed a gain of 8.25% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 5.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.76, indicating a 26.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $393.77 million, up 26.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.55 per share and a revenue of $1.52 billion, demonstrating changes of +62.1% and +28.02%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Axon Enterprise holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Axon Enterprise currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.84. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.61 of its industry.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AXON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.