Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed at $203.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.94% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had gained 2.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Axon Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 26.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $393.77 million, up 26.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion, which would represent changes of +62.1% and +28.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher. Axon Enterprise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Axon Enterprise's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 57.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.81.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AXON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

