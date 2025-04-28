Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Axon Enterprise (AXON) ended the recent trading session at $602.46, demonstrating a -0.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had gained 12.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.35, indicating a 17.39% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $589.09 million, indicating a 27.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.39 per share and a revenue of $2.62 billion, indicating changes of +7.58% and +25.7%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Axon Enterprise. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.52% higher. Axon Enterprise currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Axon Enterprise is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 94.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.91, which means Axon Enterprise is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that AXON has a PEG ratio of 3.4 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 29, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

