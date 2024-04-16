Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed at $300.31, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had lost 1.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 0.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.98, marking a 11.36% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $437.52 million, indicating a 27.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

AXON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.48 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.21% and +23.32%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Axon Enterprise boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Axon Enterprise is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 67.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.84.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.