Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Axon Enterprise (AXON) standing at $293.29, reflecting a -1.75% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.18%.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras's shares have seen an increase of 4.01% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.29% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Axon Enterprise is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $476.34 million, indicating a 27.16% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion, indicating changes of +13.04% and +26.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Axon Enterprise. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Axon Enterprise boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Axon Enterprise is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 63.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.47.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.