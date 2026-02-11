Axon Enterprise (AXON) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Axon Enterprise (AXON) ended the recent trading session at $434.45, demonstrating a -2.8% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.16%.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras's stock has dropped by 30.33% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Axon Enterprise will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 24, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.67, showcasing a 19.71% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $753.65 million, up 31.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.37 per share and revenue of $2.74 billion, which would represent changes of +7.24% and +31.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Axon Enterprise is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Axon Enterprise's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 57.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 37.04, which means Axon Enterprise is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that AXON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

