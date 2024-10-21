Axon Enterprise (AXON) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed the most recent trading day at $443.98, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras's shares have seen an increase of 11.38% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.21, indicating a 18.63% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $526.43 million, up 27.28% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.91 per share and a revenue of $2.04 billion, indicating changes of +18.6% and +30.55%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Axon Enterprise. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Axon Enterprise presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Axon Enterprise is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 89.27. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.36.

Also, we should mention that AXON has a PEG ratio of 4.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security and Safety Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

