Axon Enterprise (AXON) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Axon Enterprise (AXON) was down 3.32% at $547.00. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had gained 28.09% outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.89, reflecting a 10.85% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $868.35 million, indicating a 29.89% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

AXON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.83 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.31% and +30.99%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Axon Enterprise holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Axon Enterprise is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 72.26. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 38.37 of its industry.

One should further note that AXON currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.32.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.