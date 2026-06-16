Axon Enterprise (AXON) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Axon Enterprise (AXON) was down 1.76% at $435.39. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had gained 10.98% outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 8.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.91, indicating a 9.91% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $868.35 million, indicating a 29.89% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.09 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.1% and +30.99%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Axon Enterprise. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Axon Enterprise is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Axon Enterprise currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 54.78. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 38.22.

Meanwhile, AXON's PEG ratio is currently 1.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry stood at 2.24 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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