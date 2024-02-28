Axon Enterprise (AXON) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. The bottom line increased 60% year over year despite a significant rise in cost of sales.



Total revenues of $432.1 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $419 million and increased 28.6% year over year. The top line benefited from strength in Axon Cloud software, demand for Axon Fleet systems, and the ramp-up of TASER 10 and Axon Body 4. In 2023, the company shipped more than 50,000 units of TASER 10 and the product became the highest selling TASER device in the fourth quarter.



Annual recurring revenues ascended 47.4% year over year to $697 million in the fourth quarter. The upside was due to strong sales of premium software bundles and connected devices. Net revenue retention was 122% in the period.



Total operating expenses climbed 20.8% year over year to $221.1 million in the quarter. Gross margin declined to 61.1% from 61.2% in the year-ago period.



For 2023, AXON’s adjusted earnings came in at $4.14, up 89% year over year. The company generated revenues of $1.56 billion, marking an increase of 31% year over year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Axon Enterprise, Inc Quote

Segmental Details in Q4

Software & Sensors: Within this segment, Axon’s Cloud and Services revenues rose 44.1% to $163.6 million. The uptick was driven by strong demand for premium add-on features related to Axon Evidence, Axon Fleet Systems, and real-time operations and productivity software. Axon Cloud’s gross margin deteriorated to 74.6% from 75.5% in the year-ago period due to an increase in professional services costs related to Axon Fleet Systems’ installations.



Sensors & Other revenues climbed 24.8% to $107.2 million driven by strong demand for Axon body cameras and accessories, primarily due to growing popularity of Axon Body 4. Gross margin improved to 46.3% from 41.5% in the year-ago period supported by scale efficiencies on fixed costs and mix toward premium products.



TASER: The segment’s revenues jumped 18% year over year to $161.3 million, given continued ramp-up of the TASER 10 platform. Demand for TASER 7 declined in the quarter, partly affecting the segment’s performance.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At the end of the fourth quarter, Axon had cash and cash equivalents of $598.5 million compared with $353.7 million at December 2022-end. Long-term lease liabilities totaled $33.6 million compared with $37.1 million at 2022-end.



In 2023, AXON generated net cash of $189.3 million from operating activities compared with $235.4 million a year ago.



Adjusted free cash flow was $148.1 million in 2023 compared with $197 million in the prior year.

Outlook

For 2024, Axon Enterprise expects revenues in the range of $1.88-$1.94 billion, indicating growth of approximately 20-24% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $410-$430 million with a continued margin expansion from 2023.



For 2024, the company expects capital expenditures to be between $60 million and $75 million. This includes investments in TASER 10 automation and capacity expansion. It anticipates stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $205-$220 million for the year.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Axon Enterprise carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are presented below.



MSA Safety Incorporated MSA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). MSA delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 21.8%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 earnings has increased 4.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. NSSC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 27.7%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Napco Security’s 2024 earnings has increased 16%.



Brady Corporation BRC presently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). BRC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brady’s 2024 earnings has remained stable.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brady Corporation (BRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.