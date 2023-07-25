Axon Enterprise (AXON) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed the most recent trading day at $180.02, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had lost 5.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Axon Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 40.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $347.53 million, up 21.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion, which would represent changes of +42.47% and +22.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.47% lower. Axon Enterprise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Axon Enterprise's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 57.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.47.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON)

