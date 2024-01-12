Axon Enterprise (AXON) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Axon Enterprise (AXON) ended the recent trading session at $250.69, demonstrating a +0.46% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.02%.

Shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras have depreciated by 1.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, up 22.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $418.97 million, up 24.64% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower. Axon Enterprise currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Axon Enterprise is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 60.25. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.4.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

