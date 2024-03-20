Axon Enterprise (AXON) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed the most recent trading day at $314.28, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.25%.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras's shares have seen an increase of 16.6% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, up 11.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $437.52 million, up 27.54% from the prior-year quarter.

AXON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.48 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.21% and +23.32%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.8% decrease. Currently, Axon Enterprise is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Axon Enterprise has a Forward P/E ratio of 69.64 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.32 for its industry.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

