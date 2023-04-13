Axon Enterprise (AXON) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed at $223.31, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.33% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had gained 5.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 0.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.11%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Axon Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Axon Enterprise is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $312.07 million, up 21.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion, which would represent changes of +26.48% and +19.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Axon Enterprise is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Axon Enterprise's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 80.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.86, which means Axon Enterprise is trading at a premium to the group.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

