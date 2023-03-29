Axon Enterprise (AXON) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed at $216.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had gained 7.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Axon Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, up 2.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $312.07 million, up 21.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion, which would represent changes of +26.48% and +19.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.47% lower. Axon Enterprise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Axon Enterprise has a Forward P/E ratio of 77.76 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.32, which means Axon Enterprise is trading at a premium to the group.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

