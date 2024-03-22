Axon Enterprise (AXON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Axon Enterprise (AXON) reached $316.36, with a +0.09% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had gained 16.41% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Axon Enterprise in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.98, signifying a 11.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $437.52 million, reflecting a 27.54% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.48 per share and a revenue of $1.93 billion, signifying shifts of +8.21% and +23.32%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.8% lower. Axon Enterprise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Axon Enterprise is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 70.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.85, so one might conclude that Axon Enterprise is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 37, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.