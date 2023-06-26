Axon Enterprise (AXON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed at $189.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had lost 3.2% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axon Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Axon Enterprise is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 47.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $351.18 million, up 22.96% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.92% and +22.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Axon Enterprise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Axon Enterprise's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 60.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.33, so we one might conclude that Axon Enterprise is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

