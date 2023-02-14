Axon Enterprise (AXON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed at $193.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had gained 1.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 0.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Axon Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 8.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $303.91 million, up 39.68% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Axon Enterprise is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Axon Enterprise's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 75.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.59.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AXON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

