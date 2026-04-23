Axon Enterprise (AXON) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed at $392.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.89%.

The stock of maker of stun guns and body cameras has fallen by 12.39% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Axon Enterprise in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 6, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of $1.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.73%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $780.58 million, indicating a 29.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.12 per share and a revenue of $3.57 billion, signifying shifts of +18.54% and +28.54%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Axon Enterprise. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Axon Enterprise holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Axon Enterprise is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 49.67. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 35.01 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that AXON currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.48 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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