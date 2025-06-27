Axon Enterprise (AXON) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed at $818.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.86% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.52%.

Shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras have appreciated by 10.09% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 6.68%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of $1.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.33%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $641.21 million, indicating a 27.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.34 per share and a revenue of $2.65 billion, indicating changes of +6.73% and +27.17%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Axon Enterprise presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Axon Enterprise is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 126.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 38.28, so one might conclude that Axon Enterprise is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that AXON currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.47. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. AXON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

