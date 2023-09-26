Axon Enterprise (AXON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed at $189.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had lost 3.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 2.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Axon Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 26.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $393.77 million, up 26.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +62.1% and +28.02%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Axon Enterprise is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Axon Enterprise is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 54.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.2.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

