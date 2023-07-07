Axon Enterprise (AXON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed at $188.10, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had lost 3.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Axon Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $348.27 million, up 21.94% from the prior-year quarter.

AXON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.92% and +22.25%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Axon Enterprise currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Axon Enterprise has a Forward P/E ratio of 60.33 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.52.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AXON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

