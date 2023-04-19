Axon Enterprise (AXON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed at $226.34, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had gained 3.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 5.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axon Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Axon Enterprise is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $312.07 million, up 21.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.48% and +19.95%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Axon Enterprise is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Axon Enterprise currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 82.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.01, which means Axon Enterprise is trading at a premium to the group.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AXON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.