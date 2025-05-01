Axon Enterprise (AXON) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed the most recent trading day at $621.10, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.52%.

Shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras witnessed a gain of 9.83% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 2.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 7, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.27, marking a 10.43% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $589.09 million, reflecting a 27.86% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.11 per share and a revenue of $2.62 billion, representing changes of +2.86% and +25.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Axon Enterprise. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.52% upward. At present, Axon Enterprise boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Axon Enterprise has a Forward P/E ratio of 100.34 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.91, so one might conclude that Axon Enterprise is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that AXON currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.61. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. AXON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

