Axon Enterprise (AXON) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Axon Enterprise (AXON) ended the recent trading session at $215.43, demonstrating a +0.01% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.23%.

Shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras have appreciated by 1.36% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.76, reflecting a 26.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $393.77 million, up 26.31% from the prior-year quarter.

AXON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.1% and +28.02%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Axon Enterprise holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Axon Enterprise is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 60.71. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.97 of its industry.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.