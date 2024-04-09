Axon Enterprise (AXON) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed at $311.27, marking a +0.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.32%.

The the stock of maker of stun guns and body cameras has risen by 0.09% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.98, showcasing a 11.36% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $437.52 million, up 27.54% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.48 per share and a revenue of $1.93 billion, indicating changes of +8.21% and +23.32%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Axon Enterprise. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Axon Enterprise currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Axon Enterprise has a Forward P/E ratio of 69.44 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.35 for its industry.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

