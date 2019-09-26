Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AAXN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.75, changing hands as low as $58.69 per share. Axon Enterprise Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAXN's low point in its 52 week range is $39.43 per share, with $74.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.84.

