AXON Enhances its Counter-Drone Presence With TYTAN Partnership

Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON is strengthening its position in the counter-drone space with the growing capabilities of its Dedrone offerings and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered command-and-control platform. Equipped with advanced radar, radio frequency (RF) and acoustic sensors, the company’s Dedrone offerings enable law enforcement agencies to locate, track and minimize the threat of unauthorized drones.



It’s worth noting that Axon acquired Dedrone, a global leader in airspace security, in October 2024. The inclusion of Dedrone’s advanced airspace technology boosted AXON's capability to enable customers to protect their communities against drone threats and improve response to critical incidents. Since the buyout, the company has been focusing on strategic collaborations with other companies to expand its counter-drone capabilities and customer base.



For instance, Axon entered into a partnership with TYTAN (a leading provider of interceptor systems for Group 3 drones) to boost detection, identification and mitigation capabilities of counter drone equipment. The integration of TYTAN’s kinetic interceptor technology enhances Dedrone’s Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS) mitigation capability, making it suitable to deploy against Group 3 threats.



With growing instances of terrorism and global conflicts, the demand for CUAS systems is expected to remain strong going forward. Axon is expected to witness strong demand for the Dedrone platform with growing necessities of enhancing the NATO’s airspace defense. This is likely to support the ongoing demand for AXON’s Dedrone and other public safety offerings, positioning it well for sustained momentum in the quarters ahead.

Performance of AXON's Peers

Among its major peers, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s KTOS Government Solutions segment’s second-quarter 2025 revenues increased 29.9% year over year to $278.3 million. Higher sales of Kratos Defense’s businesses, with the most notable growth in its C5ISR, Defense Rocket Support and Microwave Products units, aided the results. Kratos Defense derived 76.1% of its total revenues from this segment during the quarter.



Its another peer, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s TDY Digital Imaging segment’s second-quarter 2025 revenues increased 4.3% year over year to $771 million. Higher revenues were augmented by increased demand for Teledyne’s unmanned air systems and commercial infrared imaging components. Teledyne generated 50.9% of its total revenues from this segment in the quarter.

AXON’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Axon have surged 62.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 36.6%.



From a valuation standpoint, AXON is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31X, above the industry’s average of 49.82X. Axon carries a Value Score of F.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXON’s third-quarter 2025 earnings has declined 1.2% over the past 60 days.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

