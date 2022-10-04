AXON Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $120.62, changing hands as high as $121.70 per share. Axon Enterprise Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXON's low point in its 52 week range is $82.4944 per share, with $209 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.86.

