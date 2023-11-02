Axon (AXON) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Axon Enterprise (AXON) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, indicating an increase of 26.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $393.77 million, representing an increase of 26.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Axon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- TASER' to reach $163.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Software and Sensors' should come in at $230.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +38.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Services- Software and Sensors' will reach $136.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +42.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Products- Software and Sensors' will reach $93.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +32% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Products' of $251.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Products- TASER' at $156.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Services' will reach $144.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +42.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Services- TASER' will likely reach $8.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +55.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Products- TASER- Extended warranties' stands at $8.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Products- TASER- Other' to come in at $6.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +65.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Products- TASER- Axon Evidence and cloud services' should arrive at $8.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +67.8% from the year-ago quarter.



