Axon (AXON) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise (AXON) will report quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 28.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $642.98 million, exhibiting an increase of 27.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 12% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Axon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Products' will reach $364.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Services' will reach $282.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +35.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Annual recurring revenue' will likely reach $1148.53 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $850.00 .

Axon shares have witnessed a change of -6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AXON is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

