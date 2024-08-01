Axon (AXON) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise (AXON) will report quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $476.92 million, exhibiting an increase of 27.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Axon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Software and Sensors' should arrive at $296.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +34.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- TASER' at $180.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +17% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Services- Software and Sensors' to reach $188.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +41.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Products- Software and Sensors' will likely reach $107.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Products' reaching $277.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Services' will reach $195.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Products- TASER' should come in at $172.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales by Product- Software and Sensors segment- Axon Evidence and cloud services' to come in at $189.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +43.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Services- TASER' will reach $11.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales by Product- Software and Sensors segment- Axon Fleet' of $30.02 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales by Product- Software and Sensors segment- Axon Body' stands at $52.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +61.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Products- TASER- Cartridges' will reach $57.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.1% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Axon here>>>



Shares of Axon have experienced a change of +1.2% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AXON is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.