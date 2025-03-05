Axon Announces Proposed Offering Of $1.5 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON), Wednesday announced its intention to launch offering of $1.5 billion of senior notes due 2030 and 2033 in a private offering.

The company intends to use the proceeds for potentially repurchasing or redeeming its 0.50 percent Convertible Senior Notes due 2027, and providing capital to support its growth and to acquire or invest in product lines, products, services or technologies.

The notes of each series will be general senior unsecured obligations of Axon, the company added.

In the pre-market hours, Axon's stock is trading at $532.01, up 0.71 percent on the Nasdaq.

