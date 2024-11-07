AxoGen reports Q3 adjusted EPS 7c, consensus 1c

Reports Q3 revenue $48.6M, consensus $47.07M. “We are pleased with the third quarter’s topline revenue and EBITDA growth. Notably, our revenue performance in the quarter was broad based across our entire portfolio of nerve repair and protection applications, reflecting improved sales productivity and commercial execution,” commented Michael Dale, CEO and Director of Axogen (AXGN), Inc. “Since joining the Axogen team, everything I’ve observed and experienced reaffirms my estimation that we have significant undeveloped potential to make nerve repair an expected standard of care around the world.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AXGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.