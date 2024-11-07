News & Insights

AxoGen reports Q3 adjusted EPS 7c, consensus 1c

November 07, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $48.6M, consensus $47.07M. “We are pleased with the third quarter’s topline revenue and EBITDA growth. Notably, our revenue performance in the quarter was broad based across our entire portfolio of nerve repair and protection applications, reflecting improved sales productivity and commercial execution,” commented Michael Dale, CEO and Director of Axogen (AXGN), Inc. “Since joining the Axogen team, everything I’ve observed and experienced reaffirms my estimation that we have significant undeveloped potential to make nerve repair an expected standard of care around the world.”

