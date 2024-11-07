AxoGen reiterates FY24 revenue view of $182M-$186M, consensus $184.72M

The company said, “We are maintaining our full year revenue guidance in the range of $182 million to $186 million, and now expect to be at the high end of our 74-76% full year gross margin range. Additionally, we reiterate that we expect to be net cash flow positive cumulatively for the period from April 1st through year end.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AXGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.