AxoGen reiterates FY24 revenue view of $182M-$186M, consensus $184.72M

November 07, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

The company said, “We are maintaining our full year revenue guidance in the range of $182 million to $186 million, and now expect to be at the high end of our 74-76% full year gross margin range. Additionally, we reiterate that we expect to be net cash flow positive cumulatively for the period from April 1st through year end.”

