BioTech
AXGN

Axogen Q1 Revenue Jumps; Lifts 2026 Revenue Guidance; Stock Up

April 28, 2026 — 11:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Axogen, Inc. (AXGN) on Tuesday reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, reflecting 26.6% revenue growth. In addition, the firm raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance.

Following the news, AXGN is surging 9.02%, at $42.94.

Axogen develops and commercialises technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair.

For the first quarter of 2026, net loss expanded to $19.58 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to $3.83 million, or $0.08 per share, in the prior year.

Adjusted net income was $4.1 million or $0.07 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share a year ago.

Revenue increased 26.6% to $61.46 million from $48.56 million in the prior year.

As of March 31, 2026, the firm had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments of $103.6 million.

Looking ahead, the firm raised its revenue guidance to at least 20%, or $270 million, for the full year, up from at least 18%, or $265.7 million, expected earlier.

"We are pleased with our first-quarter revenue performance and the progress we're making across each of Axogen's strategic plan priorities," said Michael Dale, President and CEO of Axogen.

AXGN has traded between $9.22 and $45.75 over the last year. AXGN closed Monday's trade at $39.39.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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