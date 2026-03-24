Axogen Insider Sale of 5,221 Shares Follows 20% Revenue Growth in 2025. Here's What to Know

Key Points

An Axogen executie reported selling 5,221 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $171,000 on March 16, 2026.

This represented 1.95% of total holdings as reported in the Form 4; direct holdings, meanwhile, declined from 268,002 to 262,781 shares.

The transaction involved a derivative event—the vesting and exercise of 17,938 restricted stock units, with both sale and tax withholding components; all activity was direct, with no indirect entities involved.

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Erick Wayne Devinney, Chief Innovation Officer of Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN), reported the exercise of 17,938 options on March 16, 2026, with 5,221 shares of Common Stock sold in the open market for total proceeds of approximately $171,000, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,221 Shares withheld (direct) 2,870 Transaction value $171,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 262,781 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $8.6 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on March 16, 2026 market close price of $32.84.

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to the insider's recent activity?

The 5,221 shares sold represent a smaller transaction than the recent median sale of 10,166 shares and median 3.46% of holdings, based on four sell trades since March of last year.

The 5,221 shares sold represent a smaller transaction than the recent median sale of 10,166 shares and median 3.46% of holdings, based on four sell trades since March of last year. What is the derivative context for this event?

The transaction reflects the vesting and immediate settlement of 17,938 restricted stock units, with 5,221 shares sold for liquidity and 2,870 shares withheld to cover taxes.

The transaction reflects the vesting and immediate settlement of 17,938 restricted stock units, with 5,221 shares sold for liquidity and 2,870 shares withheld to cover taxes. What is the impact on ongoing ownership and capacity for further sales?

Following the transaction, Devinney directly owns 262,781 shares of Common Stock, as reported in the Form 4.

Following the transaction, Devinney directly owns 262,781 shares of Common Stock, as reported in the Form 4. What was the market context at the time of sale?

Axogen shares closed at $32.84 on March 16, 2026, reflecting a one-year total return of 73.70% as of that date; the sale price was thus near recent highs, although the volume and proportion of shares sold do not suggest an opportunistic reduction beyond scheduled vesting events.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-03-16) $32.84 Market capitalization $1.60 billion Revenue (TTM) $225.21 million 1-year price change 73.70%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 16th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Axogen offers biologically active nerve grafts, porcine submucosa extracellular matrix devices, and soft tissue membranes for peripheral nerve repair and protection.

The firm generates revenue through the sale of proprietary surgical solutions and devices to hospitals, surgery centers, and specialty surgeons.

Its primary customers include plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and hand surgeons, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, and military hospitals in North America, Europe, and select international markets.

AxoGen, Inc. is a healthcare company specializing in advanced surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, leveraging proprietary biologic and biomaterial technologies. The company’s focused product portfolio addresses critical needs in nerve repair and protection, supporting complex surgical procedures in diverse clinical settings.

What this transaction means for investors

The filing makes clear that shares were withheld and sold to satisfy tax obligations, which typically reflects mechanics of equity compensation rather than a shift in conviction, so with that in mind, this seems to be a routine, compensation-driven sale tied to RSU vesting rather than a discretionary signal about future performance.



The more relevant question for long-term investors is how Axogen, Inc. is executing operationally. The company delivered full-year 2025 revenue of $225.2 million, up 20.2% year over year, with fourth quarter revenue rising 21.3% to $59.9 million. Growth has been broad-based across surgical segments, supported by expanding reimbursement coverage and the FDA approval of Avance, a key biologic nerve repair product. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA improved to $27.9 million for the year, signaling better operating leverage even as the company reported a net loss of $15.7 million. Management is guiding for at least 18% revenue growth in 2026 and expects to be free cash flow positive.



Basically, this transaction is not a red flag. Instead, investors should remain focused on the company’s procedure growth, reimbursement tailwinds, and whether Axogen can translate recent regulatory wins into consistent profitability.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.