AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Shareholders of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 11% to US$21.40 following its latest yearly results. The results overall were pretty much dead in line with analyst forecasts; revenues were US$112m and statutory losses were US$0.60 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:AXGN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 24th 2021

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering AxoGen are now predicting revenues of US$124.0m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$0.54. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$124.0m and US$0.54 per share in losses.

The average price target fell 11% to US$25.00, with the ongoing losses seemingly a concern for the analysts, despite the lack of real change to the earnings forecasts. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AxoGen at US$24.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that AxoGen's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 10%, compared to a historical growth rate of 26% over the past five years. Compare this to the 266 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while AxoGen's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for AxoGen going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with AxoGen , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

