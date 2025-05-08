Axogen, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Axogen, Inc. reported Q1 2025 revenue of $48.6 million, a 17.4% increase, with a net loss of $3.8 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Axogen, Inc. reported a strong first quarter for 2025, with revenue growth of 17.4% year-over-year, totaling $48.6 million. Despite a decrease in gross margin from 78.8% to 71.9%, the company reduced its net loss to $3.8 million compared to $6.6 million in the same quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $2.9 million, reflecting enhanced sales productivity and successful commercialization of its nerve repair products. The company remains optimistic about its long-term goals, particularly the anticipated FDA approval of its Avance® Nerve Graft by September 2025, following successful regulatory milestones. Additionally, Axogen has appointed Lindsey Hartley as its new CFO, succeeding Nir Naor. The company affirms its revenue growth outlook for 2025 between 15% to 17% and expects to achieve positive net cash flow for the year.

Potential Positives

First quarter revenue increased by 17.4% year-over-year, reaching $48.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to $2.9 million compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Net loss decreased from $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, indicating improved financial performance.

The FDA accepted the Biologics License Application for Avance® Nerve Graft, with a target approval date set for September 5, 2025.

Potential Negatives

Gross margin decreased from 78.8% in Q1 2024 to 71.9% in Q1 2025, indicating increased costs that could impact profitability.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents decreased significantly from $39.5 million at the end of Q4 2024 to $28.1 million by the end of Q1 2025, raising concerns about liquidity.

The company reported a net loss of $3.8 million for the quarter, which, while an improvement from the previous year, still indicates ongoing financial challenges.

FAQ

What were Axogen's first quarter 2025 revenue results?

The first quarter revenue was $48.6 million, a 17.4% increase compared to Q1 2024.

What was Axogen's net loss for the first quarter 2025?

The net loss for Q1 2025 was $3.8 million, or $0.08 per share.

What are Axogen's financial guidance forecasts for 2025?

Axogen maintains revenue growth guidance of 15% to 17% for 2025, with gross margin expected between 73% and 75%.

Who has been appointed as the new CFO of Axogen?

Lindsey Hartley, CPA, has been named as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective May 12, 2025.

What FDA milestones did Axogen achieve in early 2025?

Axogen completed a mid-cycle meeting and clinical site inspections to support their Biologics License Application for Avance® Nerve Graft.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, today reported financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter Financial Results









First quarter revenue was $48.6 million, a 17.4% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024.



First quarter revenue was $48.6 million, a 17.4% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024.



For the first quarter of 2025, gross margin was 71.9%, down from 78.8% for the first quarter of 2024.



For the first quarter of 2025, gross margin was 71.9%, down from 78.8% for the first quarter of 2024.



Net loss for the quarter was $3.8 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.15 per share for the first quarter of 2024.



Net loss for the quarter was $3.8 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.15 per share for the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.06 per share, for the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.06 per share, for the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million for the quarter, compared to $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million for the quarter, compared to $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2024.



The balance of all cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments on March 31, 2025, was $28.1 million, as compared to a balance of $39.5 million on December 31, 2024.







“We are pleased with our first quarter 2025 results and progress to date towards our longer-term objectives as described during our March 4th, 2025 Investor Day. Our revenue growth remains robust across our full range of nerve repair and protection solutions, driven by enhanced sales productivity and commercial execution.” commented Michael Dale, CEO and Director of Axogen, Inc. “With one quarter behind us into the new year, we remain confident our market development objectives and business model optimization plans remain the right priorities for fulfillment of our business purpose to restore health and improve quality of life by making restoration of peripheral nerve function an expected standard of care.”







Summary of Business Highlights









First quarter 2025 revenue growth was broad-based across our entire product portfolio, including double-digit growth performance in all markets, which include Extremities, Oral Maxillofacial & Head and Neck, and Breast.



First quarter 2025 revenue growth was broad-based across our entire product portfolio, including double-digit growth performance in all markets, which include Extremities, Oral Maxillofacial & Head and Neck, and Breast.



First quarter 2025 gross margin performance is attributable to increased product costs and inventory write-offs.



First quarter 2025 gross margin performance is attributable to increased product costs and inventory write-offs.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") accepted the filing of the Company's Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Avance® Nerve Graft on November 1, 2024, and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of September 5, 2025. During the first quarter 2025, we successfully completed the following regulatory milestones to support our anticipated approval in September 2025: a mid-cycle meeting with the FDA, clinical trial site inspections, and sponsor inspection under the FDA's Bioresearch Monitoring program.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) accepted the filing of the Company’s Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Avance® Nerve Graft on November 1, 2024, and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of September 5, 2025. During the first quarter 2025, we successfully completed the following regulatory milestones to support our anticipated approval in September 2025: a mid-cycle meeting with the FDA, clinical trial site inspections, and sponsor inspection under the FDA’s Bioresearch Monitoring program.



Named Lindsey Hartley, CPA as the new Chief Financial Officer effective May 12, 2025. She will be succeeding Nir Naor who will be pursuing other opportunities. Nir will remain in an advisory capacity through July 1, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.









2025 Financial Guidance







We are maintaining our full year revenue growth guidance in the range of 15% to 17% and continue to expect gross margin to be in the range of 73% to 75%. This includes one-time costs, mainly related to the anticipated BLA approval, impacting gross margin by approximately 1%. Additionally, we reiterate that we expect to be net cash flow positive for the full year.







Conference Call







The Company will host a conference call and webcast for the investment community today at 8:00 a.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the conference call by phone may do so by dialing toll free at (877) 407-0993 or use the direct dial-in number at (201) 689-8795. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.axogeninc.com and clicking on the webcast link.





Following the conference call, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at



www.axogeninc.com



under Investors.







About Axogen







Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about providing the opportunity to restore nerve function and quality of life for patients with peripheral nerve injuries by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and healthcare providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.





Axogen’s product portfolio includes Avance



®



Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector



®



, a porcine (pig) submucosa extracellular matrix (“ECM”) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector



®



, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while minimizing soft tissue attachments; Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™, a porcine submucosa ECM base layer coated with a proprietary hyaluronate-alginate gel, a next-generation technology designed to enhance nerve gliding and provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries; Axoguard Nerve Cap



®



, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix™, a multi-layer amniotic membrane allograft used to protect and separate tissues in the surgical bed during the critical phase of tissue healing. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea and several other countries.​





For more information, visit www.axogeninc.com.







Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management’s estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “priorities,” “objectives,” “targets,” “intends,” “plan(s),” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “continue,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “goals,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business model optimization plans, market development objectives, our business purpose to restore health and improve quality of life by making restoration of peripheral nerve function an expected standard of care, and our expectation of BLA approval in September 2025, as well as statements under the subheading “2025 Financial Guidance.” Actual results or events could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, potential disruptions from leadership transitions, global supply chain issues, record inflation, hospital staffing challenges, product development timelines, product potential, expected clinical enrollment timing and outcomes, regulatory processes and approvals, financial performance, sales growth, surgeon and product adoption rates, market awareness of our products, data validation processes, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and educational events, global business disruption from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions, recent geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, the evolving macroeconomic environment (including financial market volatility), geopolitical tensions, and escalating trade disputes with U.S. trading partners, as well as those risk factors described under Part I, Item 1A., “Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other risks and uncertainties, which may be detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.







About Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, we use the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, which measures earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA which further excludes noncash stock compensation expense. We also use the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income or Loss and Adjusted Net Income or Loss Per Common Share - basic and diluted which excludes noncash stock compensation expense from Net Income or Loss and Net Income or Loss Per Common Share - basic and diluted, respectively. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated.





We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because (i) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (ii) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance of our business.





Contact:





Axogen, Inc.





InvestorRelations@axogeninc.com











AXOGEN, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(unaudited)









(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





















​









March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













Assets















​











Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





$





18,096













$





27,554













Restricted cash









6,000

















6,000













Investments









3,973

















5,928













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $960 and $788, respectively









26,295

















24,105













Inventory









35,504

















33,183













Prepaid expenses and other









3,202

















2,447















Total current assets











93,070

















99,217













Property and equipment, net









83,311

















84,667













Operating lease right-of-use assets









13,903

















14,265













Intangible assets, net









5,881

















5,579















Total assets







$





196,165













$





203,728















​

























Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

























Current liabilities:























Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





19,658













$





28,641













Current maturities of long-term lease obligations









2,087

















1,969















Total current liabilities











21,745

















30,610















​























Long-term debt, net of debt discount and financing fees









47,716

















47,496













Long-term lease obligations









18,640

















19,221













Debt derivative liabilities









2,558

















2,400













Other long-term liabilities









141

















94















Total liabilities











90,800

















99,821















​

























Shareholders’ equity:























Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 45,512,623 and 44,148,836 shares issued and outstanding









455

















441













Additional paid-in capital









400,004

















394,726













Accumulated deficit









(295,094





)













(291,260





)











Total shareholders’ equity











105,365

















103,907















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity







$





196,165













$





203,728





















​











AXOGEN, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(unaudited)









(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



























​











Three Months Ended













​













March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













Revenues











$





48,560













$





41,378















Cost of goods sold















13,627

















8,758















Gross profit















34,933

















32,620















Costs and expenses:



























Sales and marketing













21,045

















19,815













Research and development













6,091

















7,409













General and administrative













9,458

















9,956















Total costs and expenses















36,594

















37,180















Loss from operations















(1,661





)













(4,560





)











Other (expense) income:



























Investment income













272

















293













Interest expense













(2,250





)













(2,326





)









Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities













(158





)













65













Other expense













(37





)













(107





)











Total other expense, net















(2,173





)













(2,075





)











Net loss











$





(3,834





)









$





(6,635





)

































Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted













45,204,076

















43,233,149













Net loss per common share — basic and diluted









$





(0.08





)









$





(0.15





)































AXOGEN INC.









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(unaudited)









(In thousands, except per share amounts)​

























Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













Net loss







$





(3,834





)









$





(6,635





)









Depreciation and amortization expense









1,795

















1,582













Investment income









(272





)













(293





)









Income tax expense









29

















103













Interest expense









2,250

















2,326















EBITDA - non-GAAP







$





(32





)









$





(2,917





)





























Noncash stock-based compensation expense









2,909

















3,919















Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP







$





2,877













$





1,002



































Net loss







$





(3,834





)









$





(6,635





)









Noncash stock-based compensation expense









2,909

















3,919















Adjusted net loss - non-GAAP







$





(925





)









$





(2,716





)































Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted











45,204,076

















43,233,149



































Net loss per common share — basic and diluted







$





(0.08





)









$





(0.15





)









Noncash stock-based compensation expense









0.06

















0.09















Adjusted net loss per common share - basic and diluted - non-GAAP







$





(0.02





)









$





(0.06





)

















​









​



AXOGEN, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









(unaudited)









(In thousands, except per share)



















​







Common Stock













Additional Paid-in









Capital

















Accumulated









Deficit

















Total Shareholders'









Equity















​







Shares













Amount

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

















































Balance at December 31, 2024







44,148,836









$





441









$





394,726













$





(291,260





)









$





103,907













Net loss





—













—













—

















(3,834





)













(3,834





)









Stock-based compensation





—













—













2,909

















—

















2,909













Issuance of restricted and performance stock units





1,105,214













11













(11





)













—

















—













Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases





under the ESPP





258,573













3













2,380

















—

















2,383















Balance at March 31, 2025







45,512,623









$





455









$





400,004













$





(295,094





)









$





105,365













​





​









​









​









​









​











Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

















































Balance at December 31, 2023







43,124,496









$





431









$





376,530













$





(281,296





)









$





95,665













Net loss





—













—













—

















(6,635





)













(6,635





)









Stock-based compensation





—













—













3,919

















—

















3,919













Issuance of restricted and performance stock units





539,233













5













(5





)













—

















—













Exercise of stock options and employee stock





purchases under the ESPP





24,000













1













206

















—

















207















Balance at March 31, 2024







43,687,729









$





437









$





380,650













$





(287,931





)









$





93,156







































































AXOGEN, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(unaudited)























​











Three Months Ended













​









March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













Cash flows from operating activities:







​

















Net loss





$





(3,834





)









$





(6,635





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





















Depreciation









1,728

















1,520













Amortization of right-of-use assets









87

















315













Amortization of intangible assets









67

















62













Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees









220

















222













Provision for bad debts









187

















255













Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities









158

















(65





)









Investment gains









(45





)













(10





)









Stock-based compensation









2,909

















3,919













Change in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









(2,377





)













681













Inventory









(2,321





)













(4,616





)









Prepaid expenses and other









(489





)













(262





)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses









(9,079





)













(7,291





)









Operating lease obligations









(452





)













(360





)









Cash paid for interest portion of financing lease obligations









(1





)













(1





)









Other long-term liabilities









63

















—















Net cash used in operating activities











(13,179





)













(12,266





)









​





​



















Cash flows from investing activities:







​

















Purchase of property and equipment









(256





)













(924





)









Purchase of investments









—

















(1,910





)









Proceeds from sale of investments









2,000

















—













Cash payments for intangible assets









(405





)













(417





)











Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities











1,339

















(3,251





)









​





​



















Cash flows from financing activities:







​

















Cash paid for debt portion of financing lease obligations









(1





)













(3





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options and ESPP stock purchases









2,383

















207















Net cash provided by financing activities











2,382

















204















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash











(9,458





)













(15,313





)











Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period











33,554

















37,026















Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period







$





24,096













$





21,713













​





​









​







