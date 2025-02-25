Axogen, Inc. Announces Analyst & Investor Day Scheduled for March 4, 2025

Axogen will host an Analyst & Investor Day on March 4, 2025, discussing business strategies and financial outlook.

Axogen, Inc. will host its Analyst & Investor Day on March 4, 2025, featuring key executives including CEO Michael Dale and CFO Nir Naor, who will discuss the company's business overview, strategic initiatives, growth plans, and financial objectives. The event will be held from 9 am to 12 pm Eastern and will include a live webcast available on the company's investor relations website. Axogen specializes in developing surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, offering a range of innovative products aimed at restoring nerve function and improving patients' quality of life after traumatic injuries or surgeries. Their product lineup includes various nerve repair solutions like the Avance® Nerve Graft and Axoguard products, which are applicable in both scheduled and emergent trauma procedures.

Potential Positives

Axogen, Inc. will hold an Analyst & Investor Day, providing a platform to communicate its business overview, strategic initiatives, and growth plans to investors and analysts.

The event will feature key executives, including the CEO and CFO, highlighting the company's leadership transparency and commitment to engaging with stakeholders.

A live webcast and subsequent 90-day replay of the event will enhance accessibility for investors and increase company visibility in the market.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific information regarding recent financial performance or results, which could raise concerns about the company's current financial health.

No discussion on any challenges or setbacks the company may be facing in the market, potentially indicating a lack of transparency around issues that investors may find significant.

The absence of details on competitive positioning or market trends may cause stakeholders to question the company's strategic direction and ability to sustain growth amidst competition.

FAQ

What is the date and time of Axogen's Analyst & Investor Day?

Axogen's Analyst & Investor Day will be held on March 4, 2025, from 9 am to 12 pm Eastern.

Who are the featured speakers for the event?

The featured speakers include CEO Michael Dale, CFO Nir Naor, and other senior leadership team members.

Will the event be available for online viewing?

Yes, a live webcast of the event will be available on Axogen’s investor relations website.

How long will the webcast replay be available?

The replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

What products does Axogen develop for peripheral nerve repair?

Axogen develops a range of products including Avance® Nerve Graft and Axoguard® products for nerve repair and protection.

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, will hold its Analyst & Investor Day on March 4, 2025, between 9am-12pm Eastern.





Featured speakers will include Chief Executive Officer - Michael Dale, Chief Financial Officer - Nir Naor, and other senior members of the leadership team. During the event, the Axogen team will offer an overview of the business, strategic initiatives and growth plans, and discuss financial results and objectives.





A live webcast of the event will also be available and can be viewed on Axogen’s investor relations website under



Axogen Virtual Analyst & Investor Day



. After the event, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days in the same location.











About Axogen







Axogen (AXGN) is the leading Company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven, and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.





Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products that are used across two primary application categories: scheduled, non-trauma procedures and emergent trauma procedures. Scheduled procedures are generally characterized as those where a patient is seeking relief from conditions caused by a nerve defect or surgical procedure. These procedures include providing sensation for women seeking breast reconstruction following a mastectomy, nerve reconstruction following the surgical removal of painful neuromas, oral and maxillofacial procedures, and nerve decompression. Emergent procedures are generally characterized as procedures resulting from injuries that initially present in an ER. These procedures are typically referred to and completed by a specialist either immediately or within a few days following the initial injury.





Axogen’s product portfolio includes Avance



®



Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector



®



, a porcine submucosa ECM coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector



®



, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™, a porcine submucosa ECM base layer coated with a proprietary hyaluronate-alginate gel, a next-generation technology designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries; Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix™, a multi-layer amniotic membrane allograft used to protect and separate tissues in the surgical bed during the critical phase of tissue repair; and Axoguard Nerve Cap



®



, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea, and several other countries.



