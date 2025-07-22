Axogen, Inc. to Announce 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Axogen will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, followed by a conference call for investors.

Quiver AI Summary

Axogen, Inc., a leader in surgical solutions for peripheral nerve function restoration, announced it will report its second quarter financial results for 2025 on August 5, 2025, before the market opens. An investment-community conference call will follow at 8 a.m. ET, where participants can join via phone or listen online. Axogen specializes in technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration, offering a portfolio that addresses various applications, including nerve repair following trauma and surgical interventions. Their products, used in diverse medical procedures, aim to restore function and improve the quality of life for patients suffering from nerve damage. The company's offerings include the Avance Nerve Graft and various Axoguard products, which are available in multiple countries. For more details, interested parties can visit the Axogen website.

Potential Positives

Axogen is set to report its second quarter financial results on August 5, 2025, showcasing transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The upcoming conference call and webcast demonstrate Axogen's proactive engagement with the investment community, potentially enhancing investor confidence.

Axogen's focus on innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve function positions the company as a leader in a specialized sector, which may attract investment and partnership opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any current financial information or performance indicators, which could lead to concerns about transparency and investor confidence ahead of the upcoming financial report.



There is no mention of any recent developments, partnerships, or innovations, potentially signaling a lack of progress or newsworthy events in the company's pipeline.



The timing of the financial results announcement before market opening may indicate a strategy to avoid immediate negative market reactions, raising questions about the anticipated results.

FAQ

When will Axogen report its second quarter financial results?

Axogen will report its 2025 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I participate in the Axogen conference call?

Investors can participate by calling toll-free at (877) 407-0993 or by using the direct dial-in number at (201) 689-8795.

Where can I listen to the Axogen conference call live?

You can listen to the live conference call on Axogen's Investors page at www.axogeninc.com by clicking the webcast link.

What products does Axogen offer for peripheral nerve repair?

Axogen offers products including Avance Nerve Graft®, Axoguard Nerve Connector®, and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™ among others.

In which markets are Axogen's products available?

Axogen's products are available in the United States, Canada, UK, South Korea, and several European and international markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AXGN Insider Trading Activity

$AXGN insiders have traded $AXGN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH A. TYNDALL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 49,518 shares for an estimated $542,760 .

. ERICK WAYNE DEVINNEY (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 15,111 shares for an estimated $264,442

AMY MCBRIDE WENDELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,073 shares for an estimated $143,314 .

. GUIDO J NEELS sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $43,214

JOHN JOHNSON sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $43,214

WILLIAM P. MR. BURKE sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $43,214

ALAN M LEVINE sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $43,214

KATHY JOHNSON WEILER sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $43,214

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AXGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $AXGN stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AXGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXGN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 03/17/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AXGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AXGN forecast page.

$AXGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXGN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AXGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Caitlin Cronin from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $24.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Frank Takkinen from Lake Street set a target price of $30.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Ross Osborn from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $24.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 David Turkaly from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $26.0 on 03/05/2025

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the restoration of peripheral nerve function, today announced that it will report 2025 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, before the market opens. Axogen management will host an investment-community conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. ET following the release.





Investors interested in participating in the conference call by phone may do so by dialing toll free at (877) 407-0993 or use the direct dial-in number at (201) 689-8795. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Investors page of the company's website at www.axogeninc.com and clicking on the webcast link.





Following the conference call, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company's website at



www.axogeninc.com



.







About Axogen







Axogen (AXGN) is the leading Company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven, and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain. Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products used across various applications and surgical specialties, including traumatic injuries, oral and maxillofacial surgery, breast reconstruction, and the surgical treatment of pain. These applications encompass both scheduled and emergent procedures. Specifically, scheduled procedures are often pursued by patients seeking relief from conditions caused by a nerve defect or previous surgical interventions. Such procedures include providing sensation for women undergoing breast reconstruction following a mastectomy, nerve reconstruction after the surgical removal of painful neuromas, and oral and maxillofacial procedures, as well as nerve decompression. Conversely, emergent procedures typically arise from injuries that initially present in an emergency room, with specialists intervening either immediately or within a few days following the initial injury. This broad range of applications underscores Axogen’s vital role in addressing diverse patient needs in peripheral nerve repair. Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance Nerve Graft®, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector®, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™, a porcine submucosa ECM base layer coated with a proprietary hyaluronate-alginate gel, a next-generation technology designed to enhance nerve gliding and provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries; Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix™, a multi-layer amniotic membrane allograft used to protect and separate tissues in the surgical bed during the critical phase of tissue repair; and Axoguard Nerve Cap®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and several other European and international markets.





For more information, visit



www.axogeninc.com









Contact:







Axogen, Inc.





InvestorRelations@axogeninc.com



