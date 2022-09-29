AxoGen (AXGN) Soars 8.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

AxoGen (AXGN) shares soared 8.6% in the last trading session to close at $12.25. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 22% gain over the past four weeks.

Axogen scored a strong price rise on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s participation in the 77th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH). During the conference Axogen will host an industry forum symposium entitled Late-Breaking, State-of-the-Art Nerve Reconstruction Data: The How and Why of Implementing this New Data into Your Clinical Practice.

Further, the company has also benefitted from a solid boost in the U.S. equity market yesterday. At the close on Sep 28, 2022, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.88%. The S&P 500 index as well as the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 1.97% and 2.05% respectively.

This regenerative medicine company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $36.1 million, up 15.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For AxoGen, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AXGN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

AxoGen is a member of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, Asensus Surgical ASXC, finished the last trading session 5.5% higher at $0.44. ASXC has returned -23.7% over the past month.

Asensus Surgical's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -16.7%. Asensus Surgical currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).



