Axogen (AXGN) Price Target Increased by 18.26% to 34.58

The average one-year price target for Axogen (NasdaqCM:AXGN) has been revised to $34.58 / share. This is an increase of 18.26% from the prior estimate of $29.24 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.78% from the latest reported closing price of $33.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axogen. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXGN is 0.15%, an increase of 4.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 46,201K shares. The put/call ratio of AXGN is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 5,806K shares representing 12.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,529K shares , representing an increase of 21.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 53.25% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,958K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,626K shares , representing an increase of 16.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 104.24% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,727K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares , representing an increase of 15.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 47.88% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,639K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares , representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 93.21% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,380K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931K shares , representing a decrease of 39.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 1.14% over the last quarter.

