AxoGen (AXGN) Moves 6.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

AxoGen AXGN shares rallied 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $5. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 29.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Axogen scored a strong price increase, driven by the optimism surrounding the company’s latest presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference held in New York on Sep 11, 2023. The company recently announced an important extension of its nerve protection platform, with the full release of Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector. The launch of the proprietary nerve protection device expands opportunities for surgeons to treat a wider range of nerve protection challenges. This might have boosted further confidence in the stock.

This regenerative medicine company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -1200%. Revenues are expected to be $40.1 million, up 8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For AxoGen, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AXGN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

AxoGen belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Another stock from the same industry, Stereotaxis Inc. STXS, closed the last trading session 3.6% lower at $1.60. Over the past month, STXS has returned -4.1%.

Stereotaxis Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.05. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +28.6%. Stereotaxis Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

