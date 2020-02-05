AXL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.06, changing hands as high as $10.22 per share. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.865 per share, with $17.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.15.

