AXL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.90, changing hands as high as $9.95 per share. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXL's low point in its 52 week range is $7.2799 per share, with $13.055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.91.

