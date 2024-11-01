AXIS Capital Reports Strong Q3 Financial Performance

Axis Capital Holdings ( (AXS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Axis Capital Holdings presented to its investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions, has reported its third-quarter financial results, showcasing profitable performance despite industry challenges. The company achieved a net income of $173 million, equating to $2.04 per diluted share, and an operating income of $230 million, or $2.71 per share. AXIS Capital’s annualized return on average common equity reached 13%, with its operating return on average common equity at 17.3%. The firm has also reported a combined ratio of 93.1% and an increase in book value per diluted common share by 26.3% over the past year, indicating strong financial health and shareholder value enhancement. The company’s strategic initiatives, including targeting growth markets and improving operational efficiency, are contributing to its robust financial outcomes. AXIS Capital continues to focus on expanding its market presence and unlocking new revenue streams while supporting customers through dynamic risk environments. Looking ahead, the management remains confident in the company’s growth prospects and commitment to delivering value as a leader in specialty underwriting.

